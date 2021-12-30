NATCHITOCHES --- According to a Task Force official, the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force seized over 35 illegally possessed firearms within the last several months of 2021. Several of the seized firearms were confirmed stolen from different areas in Natchitoches Parish and surrounding jurisdictions.
Many of the firearms were seized during several Uniformed Tactical Operations (UTO) where numerous offenders were arrested. Uniformed Tactical Operations are grant funded selective enforcement operations that are supervised by Task Force personnel aimed at the disruption quality of life violations and open air distribution of narcotics within the communities of the Natchitoches Parish.
The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force along with local and federal law enforcement agencies will continue to work diligently in an effort to reduce gun violence in Natchitoches Parish.
The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.