NATCHITOCHES, La.-- Natchitoches native Shawn Washington can now cross singing the national anthem at a New Orleans saints versus Dallas Cowboys game off his bucket list.
Washington says as a Louisiana native who doesn't love the Saints or dream about performing to kick off the match up. He went viral two months ago and Saints officials wasted no time asking Washington to lend his vocals and sing the national anthem on Thursday. Recently Washington was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before that he participated in “The Voice” and he has even been on "Showtime at the Apollo".
However, he says Thursday night might top all of that.
“Doing it for Louisiana and New Orleans that’s always been my dream to be able to sing the National Anthem in my state. When they reached out, I was shocked they could have booked it for any other game, but they booked it against their rival. Then the entire city came out and some came just to hear me I was shocked,” said Shawn Washington.
He says he didn't think it was legit when the saints reached out but turns out it was the real deal. He's got some new music coming out soon and he's going to be participating in the Natchitoches Christmas festival this weekend.