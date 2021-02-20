NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches is seeking help from customers that have water at this time.
Officials are asking customers to turn off tap water and begin to conserve water immediately as temperatures rise above freezing.
At this time, the city is still operating at capacity and have not been able to meet the present demand. There are thousands of customers on the Natchitoches Water System that have not had water in four days.
The City of Natchitoches says they will not be able to recover without the help of customers.
If you have a leak or notice your neighbor has a leak and cannot shut the water off, call their office at (318) 357-3880 and they will assist you in getting it shut off.
If you own a business or have not been home since Monday, the city asks that you make an effort to visit and check for leaks.
The city says even though you may have or begin to have water in the coming days, Natchitoches is still under a boil advisory and will remain under the boil advisory until all customers in all parts of their system have stable pressure above 20 psi.
Once 20 psi has been reached, they will begin to flush the system and after flushing is complete, they will begin sampling and testing through the Louisiana Department of Health Laboratory in Shreveport.
When all tests from all parts of the system have passed, the boil order will be lifted, according to the City of Natchitoches.