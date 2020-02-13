NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches will open the gates of Parc Natchitoches to the public at 5 p.m. today
The multi-million Parc Natchitoches is comprised of a five-field baseball complex, a four-field soccer complex and a fishing pond with future expansion of playgrounds, a dog park, covered pavilions and walking/biking trails.
Local junior high teams will play the very first games at the complex starting at 5:30 p.m., depending on field conditions. There is no admission fee for this event.
Lasyone’s Meat Pie Restaurant is the concessionaire for the newly constructed complex and will be on site serving ballpark concession favorites along with gumbo and hot chocolate. Concessions are cash only for this event.
The schedule of events is as follows:
5:15 p.m. – Welcome to Parc Natchitoches
5:30 p.m. – Provencal vs. Marthaville (softball)
Lab vs. Magnet (softball)
St. Mary’s vs. Many (baseball)
St. Mary’s 6th vs. Lab 6th (baseball)
6:30 p.m. – Provencal vs. Marthaville (baseball)
Lab vs. Magnet (baseball)
St. Mary’s 6th vs. Many 6th (baseball)
For more information, contact the Natchitoches Recreation Department (318)357-3892.