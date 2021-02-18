NATCHITOCHES – The city of Natchitoches has opened a warming center to provide citizens without power a place to keep warm while charging cell phones, using medical equipment and getting relief from the cold temperatures.
The warming center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center located at 660 MLK Drive in Natchitoches.
The shelter is open today from 4 to 10 p.m.
Citizens are encouraged to bring anything they will need while staying at the shelter including blankets, food, and necessary medications. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required and everyone should practice social distancing while at the shelter.