NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Natchitoches Parish Council voted unanimously recently to approve a list of bridges to be repaired under the Federal Off-System Bridge Replacement Program.
The money for the bridge projects will be coming to the parish from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill signed in 2021.
The parish will be receiving $5 million from the government that must be used by 2024. This will be the first time a bridge has been built in Natchitoches since 2013.
Brandon Cotton Road over Bayou Terre Blanc and Shady Grove South Road over Middle Creek were listed as places that would begin construction first as they are areas in need of immediate attention.
The other bridge locations include Government Road over Cypress Creek, Nelson Road over Brushy Creek, Dick Anderson Road over Brushy Creek, Old Victoria Road over Trudo Creek, Forest Road over Lyles Creek, and Robeline-Provencal Road over Trudo Creek.
A start date for construction has not yet been set.