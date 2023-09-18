ROBELINE, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish man is dead and the woman he shot was critically injured following a domestic incident Sunday night in Robeline, Sheriff Stuart Wright said.
The man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries, Wright said.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a house in the 8600 block of state Highway 6 west near Robeline. Robeline police and Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies arrived to find the 53-year-old woman sitting on the floor pleading for help.
The 52-year-old man was lying on the floor. Coroner Steven Clanton pronounced him dead at the scene.
The woman was taken by EMS to the Natchitoches Regional Airport then airlifted to a regional trauma center. She remains in critical but stable condition Monday morning.
Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation but said from witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, they have learned that the man and woman were former dating partners.
The man went into the woman's home and shot her multiple times before turning the gun on himself. A weapon recovered at the crime scene will be submitted to the crime lab for ballistic testing and analysis.
The names of the man and woman are currently being withheld.
Wright said anyone who is the victim of abuse, stalking or harassment shouldn’t feel afraid. "You have choices. Contact law enforcement or a domestic abuse advocacy center for help," Wright said.
Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.