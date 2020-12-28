NATCHITOCHES, La. - A Natchitoches Parish Detention Center corrections officer has been arrested and booked with three counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution and one count of malfeasance.
Sheriff Stuart Wright said in a Facebook post Monday Melinda Faye County was arrested for smuggling drugs, tobacco and a cellphone into the detention center.
Wright said County was arrested last week and released from jail on Christmas Eve after posting a $20,000 bond.
He said County had been employed at the detention center about three months before her arrest.