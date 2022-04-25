NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Natchitoches Parish Council last week authorized the parish president to hire an attorney who will help the parish to litigate two fines from the IRS.
The fines stem from not filing a 1095C in 2017 and filing late. The 1095C relates to the Affordable Care Act pertaining specifically to employer-based health insurance, according to Parish Treasurer Julie Lockhart.
The fines are $70,000 each and are steadily accruing interest. That's a total of $140,000 as it continues to grow while the issue is litigated, according to Lockhart.
District 2 council member Patsy Ward Hoover spoke out against hiring an attorney, stating that the parish has already spent lots of money for attorneys in recent years and suggested using an attorney already on retainer.
The motion was approved by a unanimous vote.