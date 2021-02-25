NATCHITOCHES, La - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the parish detention center
Inmate Vernell Brooks, 38, of Natchitoches, was found unresponsive by officers in his cell at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday between routine monitoring.
The detention center staff responded with CPR.
Brooks was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Sheriff Stuart Wright said the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.