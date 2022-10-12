NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A parish inmate in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center has died from injuries sustained when he hung himself in his cell over the weekend, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
The inmate is identified as Timothy J. Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield.
Corrections Maj. Roger Henson said Gourdon was found around 1 p.m. Saturday by corrections deputies as they made rounds. Gourdon apparently used a bed sheet to hang himself, Wright said.
Deputies performed CPR until first responders arrived. Gourdon was taken by ambulance to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Gourdon remained in intensive care until Tuesday morning, when he died. Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton ordered an autopsy.
Gourdon was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Oct. 5 on charges of with theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. He was held on a $10,000 bond.
Detectives are still in the process of investigating and at this point no foul play is suspected, Wright said.