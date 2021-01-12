NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The state fire marshal's office has arrested a Saline man for setting fire to his relatives' RV, causing the two occupants to suffer burns.
Jeremie Dewayne Aldy, 43, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.
The incident happened at 3 p.m. Sunday in Country Haven Trailer Park on state Highway 9 in Saline. Natchitoches Fire District No. 2 responded to the report of a camper fire and found three people standing outside the RV.
A woman had serious burns, while a man had cuts that were suffered while trying to rescue the woman. A third person, a female, was not hurt. The two injured people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The state fire marshal's office determined the fire started on the outside of the RV and was intentionally set.
Witnesses reported seeing Aldy pouring a liquid on the camper's porch then lighting it. In an interview with deputies, Aldy confessed, according to the fire marshal's office.