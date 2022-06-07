NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested a north Natchitoches Parish man in connection with a weekend shooting in Ashland, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Charles David “Cowboy” Cloud, 68, of Ashland, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. His bond is set at $75,000.
He's accused of shooting a 35-year-old Bienville Parish man Saturday evening following an argument at his home in the 800 block of state Highway 153 in Ashland. The victim allegedly told deputies while he and a woman argued outside, Cloud went inside and got a small caliber handgun then came out and fired several rounds. One bullet hit the victim in the lower leg.
The victim was driven to Christus Coushatta Health Care Center in Coushatta for treatment.
Cloud was arrested later without incident, deputies said.