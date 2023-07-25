NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A joint investigation by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Attorney General Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has led to the arrest of a Natchez man on 60 counts of possession of child pornography, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Sheriff's High Tech Crime Unit detectives and the Sex Offender Unit began investigating Donald W. Harp after the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office received a tip. A warrant was obtained to search Harp's home in the 100 block of Morning Star Loop in Natchez Tuesday morning.
Electronic equipment and other evidence were seized.
Harp, 43, a previously convicted sex offender, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. No bond is set.
Wright expressed appreciation to the attorney general's office for its help in the investigation.