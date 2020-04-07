NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A mandatory curfew will be effective for Natchitoches Parish beginning tonight.
The curfew will be from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily until rescinded. It's in response to the governor's stay-at-home order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
The order is based on a cooperative agreement and study by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones, Sheriff-elect Stuart Wright, parish President John Richmond, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey, Chief of Police Mickey Dove and state Sen. Louie Berard.
"We believe the curfew will stop some of the non-essential traveling and gatherings to assist us in flattening the curve of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana and Natchitoches Parish," according to Jones.
The curfew is aimed at all pedestrians and motorists. Exceptions are for law enforcement, emergency medical services, utility services or a private person traveling to or from their employment deemed essential by Edwards.
Deputies and Natchitoches police will be looking for curfew violations. A first-offense curfew violation carries a $500 fine or six months in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.