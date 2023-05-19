NATCHITOCHES, La. – Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond has been arrested on a charge of simple battery – his second such arrest in two years.
Richmond was arrested Thursday by Natchitoches police. He’ll answer the charge on Aug. 15 in City Court.
The charge stems from an incident at last weekend’s Jazz Festival on the Natchitoches riverfront. Specific details were not immediately available. However, Officer John Greely, Natchitoches police spokesman, said Richmond was involved in a confrontation and “ended up committing a battery.”
This is the second time Richmond has been arrested on the same charge.
In 2020, an altercation between Richmond and one of his employees was caught on camera, leading to the arrest of him and the employee.
It happened May 15, 2020 at Maglieaux’s on Washington Street. Video shows two employees get into a fight then Richmond got involved.
Simple battery is a misdemeanor offense that does not require an elected official to resign upon conviction.