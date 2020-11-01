NATCHITOCHES, La- The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office (NPSO) is actively investigating child abuse allegations in the Goldonna Community, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
On October 30th, two Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Investigators requested a deputy to go with them while they investigated a complaint about a juvenile in a Goldonna home.
After the home visit, Louisiana DCFS started an independent investigation regarding the abuse allegations.
Videos and pictures of the alleged abuse --which show the juvenile in question-- have been circulating Facebook since the investigation began.
NPSO detectives are currently reviewing the pictures and videos for authenticity and interviewing witnesses.
NPSO says the investigation is ongoing and confidential at this time. They say no other information will be released about this case until the investigation is complete.
If you have information about this alleged abuse, please contact Detective Derrick Sowell at 318-357-7830.