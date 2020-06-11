NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An investigation into financial improprieties at the Creston Waterworks System in north Natchitoches Parish has led to the arrest of the secretary on felony theft charges, Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies said in a news release.
Wendie Weaver Harper, 52, of the 600 block of Sandy Point Road in Campti, was booked Thursday into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of felony theft. Her bond is set at $100,000.
The investigation began on May 6 when Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies received a complaint of funds allegedly missing from the Creston Waterworks system. Sheriff's investigators and an independent auditor began started reviewing documents, banking and financial records spanning from 2013 until April.
They determined approximately $173,000 in waterworks funds were taken.
During interviews with investigators last month detectives learned Harper allegedly used unauthorized waterworks funds to pay several personal credit card bills and also overpaid herself.
The investigation is ongoing while investigators continue to interview witnesses.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Reginald Turner at 318-357-7830.
Detectives remind public entities it is "very important to keep proper records and have yearly audits completed," according to the release.