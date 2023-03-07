NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Two juveniles were arrested and three firearms seized following a report of shots fired in Natchitoches.
Natchitoches police said the call came in around 5:12 p.m. Monday on Royal Street. Officers found the teenagers in a vehicle on a nearby street.
During the traffic stop, two of the passengers jumped out and ran. But officers caught them after a brief chase.
One was charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, discharging a firearm within the city limits of Natchitoches and possession of a stolen firearm. The second was charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.