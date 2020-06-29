Jerry Johnson

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police arrested 39-year-old Jerry Johnson of Natchitoches for a shooting that took place Saturday night at the All-N-1 Food Store.

One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. Police did not identify the victim. The person was taken to a hospital in Rapides Parish.  

Johnson surrendered to Natchitoches police Sunday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.     

