NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a mother for not properly supervising her young son who was arrested three times within a five-day period this month.
Christina Simmons, 38, of Natchitoches, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of improper supervision of a minor. She was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
The charge stems from three contacts police had with Simmons' 12-year-old son.
The first happened on Nov. 4 when police responded to the 100 block of Chinquapin Place to a burglary in progress. Officers found the child and had to chase him to take him into custody.
He was taken to the Police Department, where officers called his mother. After waiting three hours, Simmons arrived and her son was released into her custody pending prosecution on a simple burglary charge.
The next day, officers were dispatched McDonald's on Keyser Avenue after getting a complaint that an employee's wallet was stolen by several juveniles who ran from the restaurant. Officers found them several hours later and took them to the police station. Included was Simmons' son.
Again, officers tried to track down his mother but were unsuccessful. So, the child, after being charged with theft, was released to his grandmother.
Then on Nov. 9, officers working the downtown riverbank saw two juveniles reaching into a storage room attempting to remove property. The kids ran but officers caught up with one -- Simmons' son.
Officers took him to the police station and attempted to contact Simmons. After failing to release her again, the juvenile was released to his grandmother after he was charged with simple burglary.