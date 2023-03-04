NATCHITOCHES, La. - On Friday around 1:13 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to a possible child endangerment in the 900 block of Dixie Street.
Officers were told prior to their arrival that a concerned citizen visited the home and found two juveniles tied to their beds. The citizen was able to free the children and call the police.
Officers and detectives went to the home and located Michelle Benjamin, 28, and James Grant, 39.
Benjamin and Grant are charged with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and two counts of false imprisonment.
Benjamin and Grant were placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
The Department of Children and Family Services were notified and the children were placed in their care.
If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.