NATCHITOCHES, La. - On Friday around 1:37 a.m., Natchitoches Police Department responded to a complaint of cruelty to juveniles in the 1300 block of Lake Street.
Officers were told prior to their arrival that a child had been hit with a pipe and was forcibly removed from the home.
Officers arrived at the scene and found Sade Calhoun, 30, and Brandon Ware, 32.
Calhoun and Ware have been charged with cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery and improper supervision of juveniles.
Calhoun and Ware were placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
The Department of Children and Family Services were notified, and the four children were placed in their care.