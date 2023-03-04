NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department arrested Jarvis Ocon, 26, for a shooting that occurred last May.
On May 23, 2022 around 7:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1800 block of South Drive in reference to a gunshot victim.
Upon officers arrival they located a juvenile suffering from several gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries.
On March 1, 2023, investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department located Jarvis Ocon and placed him under arrest without incident.
Jarvis Ocon is charged with attempted second degree murder and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.