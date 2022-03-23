NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is bringing back its Additional Street Patrol unit, also known as ASP, beginning this month.
The ASP unit is composed of "several highly motivated officers who are primarily tasked with locating and arresting the individuals responsible for the recent increase in shootings this year," according to the department's Facebook post.
ASP will also focus on other criminal activity such as felony warrants, burglaries, street level narcotics, violent crimes against citizens and other offenses affecting the quality of life in Natchitoches.
“The goal of the ASP unit is to reduce gun violence and to directly address the rise in criminal activities that have been affecting citizens in the City of Natchitoches. The ASP unit will be proactive and dedicated to stemming the senseless violence that has lead to the loss of life, injury to bystanders, damage to property, and the terrorizing of communities," Police Chief Nikeo Collins said.