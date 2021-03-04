NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Police Chief Michael “Micky” Dove announced his retirement Wednesday after 32 years of service.
Dove began his tenure with the Natchitoches Police Department in 1989 and rose through the ranks until he was appointed chief in 2009. His leave begins March 15 and ends June 15.
A nationwide search for applicants will be conducted to select a new police chief. The hiring period and requirements for Chief of Police will be announced soon.
Approved applicants will be required to take the Natchitoches police chief exam per the requirements of the Natchitoches Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board. Those who make the grade will head to the second round, where the city’s administration will conduct interviews.
Assistant Chief Harman Winters will serve as interim until a replacement is named.