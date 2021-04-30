NATCHITOCHES, La. - An 80-year-old Natchitoches man who had been missing for over a week has been found, according to Natchitoches police.
Lewis Evans Jr. was found and returned safely to his home, police said Friday morning in a news release.
Evans was reported missing Wednesday. His family said they hadn't seen him since April 21.
No other details were provided about Evans' whereabouts.
"We would like to thank the public for the assistance received to help find the missing person," NPD public information officer John Greely said.