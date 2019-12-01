NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police are investigating a fatal stabbing.
Around 2:13 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the 400 block of Sibley Street. Officers found Katherine White, 55, of Natchitoches, suffering from several stab wounds. White was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
A few hours later, officers arrested Terrence Luke, 53, of Natchitoches. Luke was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder