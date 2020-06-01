NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night at Motel 6.
Eddie Varice Jr., 34, of Natchitoches, suffered several gunshots and died after being taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Investigators said Varice was shot when he and another person were sitting in a vehicle at the Motel 6 on Highway 3110. NPD officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area around 10:21 p.m.
Police do not know the identity of the armed gunman.
More details will be released when available.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. All information is confidential.