NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Melissa Place in Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park.
On December 24, 2022 around 12:17 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 200 block of Melissa Place in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim who were suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence. As a result of his injuries Loyd Brown Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. The second victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later to a hospital in Shreveport for further treatment where they are listed in critical condition.
This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.
If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 238-3914.