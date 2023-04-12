NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on North Melrose Avenue.
The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. and claimed the life of Joshua Chism, 21, of Natchitoches. Police said he suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Davanta Stevenson at (318) 238-3914.