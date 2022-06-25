NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to the 5100 block of University Parkway (French Market Express) in reference to a report of gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located Marquis Evans, 21, of Natchitoches, Daniel Williams, 23, of Creston and another individual suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators on scene were able to learn that Daniel Williams and the third victim were at a gas pump when they were approached by Marquis Evans. This encounter led to the shooting death of Marquis Evans and Daniel Williams. The third victim, who was with Daniel Williams at the gas pump, was also struck by gunfire during the altercation.
- Marquis Evans was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of his injuries.
- Daniel Williams was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.
- The third person injured was transported to a hospital in Rapides Parish where they are listed in stable condition.
This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.
