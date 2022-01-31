NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead Monday morning.
Police were dispatched to Highland Park Drive around 8:30 a.m. to check out a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers found Renrick Duke, 39, of Natchitoches, inside the car suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Duke was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.