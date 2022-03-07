NATCHITOCHES, La. -- One person was shot Friday night in Natchitoches following a fight that stemmed from one person almost being hit by a car, Natchitoches police said Monday.
The shooting, which happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of University Parkway, is still under investigation as officers wait on the victim's condition to improve at the hospital.
The victim was flown from the scene to a Rapides Parish hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.
Witnesses told police the exchange of gunfire between two people started in a business parking lot. Both exchanged words then began to fight inside the store and in the parking lot. One then went to his vehicle and pulled out a gun, leading to shots being fired.
A Natchitoches Police Department spokesman said more information will released when available.
Police ask anyone with additional information in this case to contact Det. Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914.