NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning on Fern Street that left a person injured.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Fern Street and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, Officer John Greely said in a news release.
Greely did not say if the victim, who was taken to a hospital in Rapides Parish, is a man or woman.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817.