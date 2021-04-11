NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning homicide on Rowena St.
Around 7:03 a.m., officers responded to a shooting of an individual in the 600 block of Rowena St. Police located Jerome Pier, a 38-year-old black man of Natchitoches, upon arriving to the scene.
According to the police department's public information officer, Pier was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office as a result of his injuries.
The Natchitoches Police Department is expected to release more details as they become available.
Suspicious activity can be reported by calling the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101, and additional information regarding this investigation can be reported to Detective William Connell at 318-238-3911.
All information will remain confidential.