NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police are continuing their investigation into a weekend homicide that left a man dead.
The victim, 48-year-old Edward Weathers, was found around 11:48 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Fairgrounds Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police responded to the area after getting a call that someone had been shot. No other details about the incident were released.
Contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914 if you have additional information about the homicide. All information is confidential.
Anonymous tips also can be made by phone through the TipSubmit app or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing a message. Web tips can be submitted to the Police Protection page.