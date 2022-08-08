NATCITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive.
Officers found the victim, Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Tousant was inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
He suffered several gunshots and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.