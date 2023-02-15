NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a man.
Zachary Cordell Moore, 27, of Campti, was arrested early Wednesday morning without incident. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.
The shooting happened Sunday night in the 7000 block of Highway 3110. One person was shot and is recovering at a Rapides Parish hospital.
Monday, NPD arrested Kendarius Jones, 28, of Mansfield, without incident. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.