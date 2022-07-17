NATCHITOCHES, La. - It is with saddened hearts that the Natchitoches Police Department announces the death of Officer Brian Olliff due to an unexpected medical event that occurred while working in the downtown district yesterday evening.
Officer Brian Olliff was a veteran officer with twenty plus years of dedication and service to our community. Please continue to keep his family and all that had the privilege of knowing Officer Brian Olliff in your thoughts and prayers.
We will release more details once funeral arrangements are set for Officer Brian Olliff.