NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police are mourning the loss of one of their own as a police officer working in the downtown district Saturday has died. 

Natchitoches police said Officer Brian Olliff, 52,suffered an unexpected medical program that led to his death. 

Olliff was a veteran officer with 20-plus years of dedication and service to the city. 

Olliff also was a former Sabine Parish sheriff's school resource officer. He worked in the Many school district for a year. 

NPD will release more details once funeral arrangements are set for Olliff.

