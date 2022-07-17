NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police are mourning the loss of one of their own as a police officer working in the downtown district Saturday has died.
Natchitoches police said Officer Brian Olliff, 52,suffered an unexpected medical program that led to his death.
Olliff was a veteran officer with 20-plus years of dedication and service to the city.
Olliff also was a former Sabine Parish sheriff's school resource officer. He worked in the Many school district for a year.
NPD will release more details once funeral arrangements are set for Olliff.