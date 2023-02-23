NATCHITOCHES, La. --The Natchitoches Police Department has identified Shafonda Murphy, 40, of Natchitoches, as a suspect in a shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Police responded to a business in the 1400 block of Texas Street around 10:16 p.m. and found a person suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Murphy for attempted second-degree murder. She is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3878.