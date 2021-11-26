NATCHITOCHES, La- Natchitoches is gearing up for its 85th Annual Christmas Festival. Though the festivities officially begin on Saturday, the lights are already up and the crowds have arrived.
KTBS spoke with local small business owners who say they have seen an increase in visitors post-Covid.
Judy Davis the owner of Hello Dolly, a busy store on Front Street, says she sees more and more people coming in from across the state. These include travelers from Covington, Mandeville, and other places at a distance close enough for one day trips.