NATCHITOCHES, La. - Testing for COVID-19 just got a little easier.
The Natchitoches Regional Medical center just opened a community testing center.
"This is what we call drive-through testing," said CEO Kirk Soileau.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at Central Louisiana Technical Community College from 10 a.m. to 12-noon anyone can get tested for the Coronavirus.
"Anybody can come through,” Soilaeu said. “We're using the CDC screening guidelines to determine whether or not someone meets the criteria to actually have the test."
Soileau says it's simple three-step process.
"The first tent is our screening tent where we actually asked the questions,” Soileau explained. “If they pass the screening and they need to go on to further testing, the second tent is registration. Then they move into the third tent which is the actual testing tent."
Nursing practitioners conducted to the tests. Soileau says they use proper personal protective equipment.
"We use the gloves, masks,” Soileau said. “If it's know, suspected patient then they'll use what we call an N-95. Covering of the head, the gowns, the shoe covers are just an overabundance of caution to make sure there's no exposure."
Then when the test is done, patients will be contacted with results within the next five days.
They recommend everyone to get plenty of rest and drink plenty of fluids and take your temperature twice daily.
A doctor's referral is not required to take this test.
Soileau says about 40 people came to get tested on Tuesday.