NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches restaurant employee was arrested this week after being accused of taking over $12,000 from a customer’s bank account.
Natchitoches police made the arrest after a Cane Rio Café customer told them that several unauthorized transactions were on their bank account. The transactions occurred during December.
Robert Walker, 36, was arrested earlier this week for felony theft and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Those with additional information on this investigation are asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911. All information is confidential.