NATCITOCHES, La. -- Family and friends crowded inside First Baptist Church in Natchitoches Friday to say goodbye to a fallen Natchitoches police officer. 

Police Chief Nikeo Collins members Officer Brian Olliff at his funeral Friday morning. 
Natchitoches Fire District 6 raises the flag along with the Natchitoches Fire Department to pay tribute to Officer Brian Olliff. 

Officer Brian Olliff, 52, died Saturday of a heat-related illness while working in the downtown district. 

Olliff was a veteran officer with 20-plus years of of service. In addition to his time with the Natchitoches Police Department, Olliff also had worked in the patrol division of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and as a school resource officer with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Olliff is survived by his his wife Kayla; sons Cody, Wesley, Bailey, Ethan; family, friends and co-workers

People with signs honoring the memory of Olliff lined the city streets, some of which were draped by American flags. 
 
