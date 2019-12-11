NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff-elect Stuart Wright doesn't officially take office until July 1, but in the interim he'll have a leadership role with the sheriff's office.
Stuart Wright was sworn in Tuesday as chief criminal deputy for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. He'll keep that title until he's sworn in as sheriff on or near June 30.
Wright won election in October to replace retiring Sheriff Victor Jones Jr.
Wright has been employed as a deputy with the sheriff's office for about eight years. Prior to that, Wright served as first assistant district attorney with the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney's Office.