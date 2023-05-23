shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old for attempted murder stemming from a shooting over a stolen bicycle. 

The victim told police he saw a juvenile ride past his home on his bicycle that had been stolen days before. He approached the teen, who pulled a gun and shot him, police said. 

Natchitoches police searched the area and found the teen in a parking lot on Second Street. He was taken into custody with the gun in hand.

The teen was placed in a juvenile detention facility pending court proceedings. 

