NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old for attempted murder stemming from a shooting over a stolen bicycle.
The victim told police he saw a juvenile ride past his home on his bicycle that had been stolen days before. He approached the teen, who pulled a gun and shot him, police said.
Natchitoches police searched the area and found the teen in a parking lot on Second Street. He was taken into custody with the gun in hand.
The teen was placed in a juvenile detention facility pending court proceedings.