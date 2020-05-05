NATCHITOCHES, La- Louisiana State Police are investigation a crash that killed a Natchitoches teen late Sunday night.
Troopers say Wesley A. Rollo, 19, was involved in a severe car crash. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle, according to the crash report.
He was driving a 2009 Nissan pickup on LA Hwy 494. Based on the investigation, Rollo lost control of his truck, veered off the road and hit a culvert.
He suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Toxicology tests are pending, and this crash remains under investigation.