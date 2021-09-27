NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches teen arrested in the shooting death of another teen will be prosecuted as an adult, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced.
A Natchitoches Parish grand jury on Friday indicted Vontionier Pier, 16, for second-degree murder.
Pier is accused of the Sept. 9 shooting death of a 15-year-old male in Natchitoches.
Natchitoches police said when they responded to the 1200 block of Highland Park Drive they found a juvenile lying in front of a home. He was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene.
A conviction for second-degree murder carries a sentence of life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Bail for Pier has been set at $1 million. He will be held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center pending trial or posting bond.
The Natchitoches Parish Journal contributed to this report.